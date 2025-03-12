Giani Raghbir alleges ‘violation’ of maryada during installation of new jathedar

A day after the ‘hasty’ installation ceremonies of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib and acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Ragbir Singh flagged violation of maryada. Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj during a ceremony at Akal Takht Sahib. (PTI File)

Responding to the widespread criticism, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that given the current panthic situation, the appointment of the jathedar was held in a brief ceremony to avoid any conflict.

“The SGPC respects Sikh organisations and does not want any conflict to arise among Sikhs,” Partap Singh said.

Giani Ragbir Singh, who was recently sacked as Akal Takht jathedar by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that the SGPC executive committee appoints jathedars with due respect and celebrations.

“Advertisements are issued to the newspapers and invites are sent to all the Sikh organisations, gurdwara committees, Nihang Dals, seminaries and other sections. Parkash (installation) of Guru Granth Sahib is done, kirtan is sung and a religious ceremony is organised at Takhts, whether it is Akal Takht Sahib or Takht Kesgarh Sahib. Religious leaders address the ceremony. Ardas is said, and hukamnama is read out,” Giani Raghbir said, who was conspicuous by his absence from the ceremonies. He did not send a dastar (turban) to the new appointee.

“Also, the head granthi of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, formally announces to jathedarship to the appointee on the dias. The first ceremonial dastar (turban) is presented by the head granthi of Sri Darbar Sahib, followed by jathedars of other Takhts and representatives of other Sikh organisations, including SGPC, Akali Dal and Chief Khalsa Diwan. But here, it was a sheer violation of maryada. Installation was done covertly,” he said, adding that the newly appointed jathedar paid obeisance to an empty palki sahib at Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

SGPC had installed Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, 40, as the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in the presence of the ‘Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of the Guru)’ of the Akal Takht at 2.45 am, seven hours before schedule, on Monday.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh added that when Giani Gargaj took charge at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, it was ‘Amrit Vela’ the weapons were not in place.

The ‘hasty’ ceremony ahead of Holla Mohalla was held after several Nihang organisations openly voiced dissent over the appointment of new jathedar by the SGPC.

“Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh reached Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in the Amrit Vela, following which ardas (Sikh prayer) was offered by Giani Joginder Singh, head granthi of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and he was then given turban by the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of Guru). After this, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh went into the sanctum sanctorum of the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib to pay obeisance and joined the first ardas in the morning. At this time, a large number of Sikh devotees were also present at the Takht,” he said and added that devotees should be wary of misleading propaganda.

Damdami Taksal calls for gathering on March 14

AMRITSAR Damdami Taksal has called a panthic gathering on March 14 at Sri Anandpur Sahib against the unceremonious removal of jathedars, Sikh seminary chief Harnam Singh Dhumma said on Tuesday.

In a video statement, Dhumma said, “The SGPC executive committee has violated the panthic traditions while removing the jathedars and installing the new jathedar. The decision was taken against the sentiments of the Sikh community, which is wrong. Panth should have been taken into confidence while making such a decision”.

“Today is not time to sit at home. It is high time to come out and protest against the decision of the SGPC. So, a panthic gathering is being convened at Panj Pyara Park at Sri Anandpur Sahib on March 14 to chalk out the next course of action”, he added.