Ludhiana gas tragedy: Magisterial report fails to take into account viscera report of victims

The magisterial probe into the Giaspura gas tragedy, which resulted in the loss of 11 lives, concluded without examining the crucial reports such as the chemical examination report of the viscera of the victims. Two months after the incident, the completion of the probe, which has blamed no one for the incident, has left the victims’ families distraught. NDRF teams reached and taking initiate rescue operation after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The tragedy, which occurred on April 30 in Giaspura, a thickly populated area, claimed the lives of 11 individuals due to toxic gas inhalation. A subsequent post-mortem conducted by a team of doctors confirmed the cause of death as poisoning resulting from the inhalation of toxic gas. However, the specific type of poisoning remains unknown, pending the examination of the viscera.

According to the magisterial probe report, the chemical analysis of the viscera samples, essential in determining the exact type of toxicant, has not been completed. These samples are currently pending examination at the chemical laboratory in Kharar.

There are four ongoing probes into the incident. While the magisterial probe has concluded, the fact-finding committee along with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) are yet to conclude their investigations in the matter. The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the police has also not yet completed its investigations. The SIT formed under deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal had summoned officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), a district forensic expert, a senior official from the district factory department and owners of private firms several times.

