Gidderbaha byelection: EC notice to Manpreet, Warring for violating poll code

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 04:10 PM IST

BJP’s Manpreet Badal accused of promising jobs to village youngsters, while Congress candidate Amrita’s husband Warring gets notice for addressing gathering at mosque. 

Gidderbaha BJP candidate Manpreet Badal and Ludhiana Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring have been served notices by the Election Commission for violating the model code of conduct while campaigning for the byelection.

Former Punjab minister and BJP candidate Manpreet Singh Badal campaigning in the Gidderbaha byelection. (HT file photo)
Former Punjab minister and BJP candidate Manpreet Singh Badal campaigning in the Gidderbaha byelection. (HT file photo)

Gidderbaha returning officer (RO) Jaspal Singh Brar said the politicians have been asked to submit their replies by 7pm on Tuesday. “Notices to Warring and former finance minister Manpreet Badal were served on Monday night and they were given 24 hours to send their submissions,” Brar said.

The complaint against Manpreet, who is contesting to become a legislator for the sixth time, was based on video evidence submitted by the Muktsar district public relations officer. It was alleged that Manpreet was trying to woo the rural electorate by claiming he could influence job recruitments for youngsters.

The five-time MLA had to take to social media to clarify that he was only guiding rural youngsters about job opportunities and institutes that could prepare them for qualifying tests.

Punjab Congress chief Warring was served the notice for addressing a gathering at a mosque in Gidderbaha on Sunday.

Warring’s wife Amrita is contesting on the Congress ticket and it was alleged that he had violated the Religious Institutes (Prevention of Misuse) Act.

The state BJP leadership had submitted a complaint against Warring on Monday after which the EC served the notice.

Warring had posted photos of his political event at the mosque on his Facebook page.

