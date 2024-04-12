Girl found hanging in Panchkula: Neighbour held for abetment to suicide

The 18-year-old girl, whose body was found hanging from a tree at a green belt in Sector 20 on Wednesday night, ended her life after harassment by a neighbour, police said on Thursday. Acting on the complaint of the girl’s brother, police arrested the neighbour, Subhash, a labourer. (HT File Photo)

Acting on the complaint of the girl’s brother, police arrested the neighbour, Subhash, a labourer.

“The girl’s brother complained that a youth, who lives in their neighbourhood, used to harass her that her drove her to suicide. Therefore, we booked him for abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. He has been apprehended for further investigation,” said Bacchu Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Police said on Wednesday night, they had received information from the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, that a female has been brought dead.

“The autopsy was conducted by a medical board and the report pointed out that the girl hanged herself and there was no sexual assault,” said Singh.

According to police, the deceased lived in Kundi village, Sector 20, and worked at the nearby Suncity Parikrama Housing Society from 8 am to 6 pm. As per police, the girl had called her brother over the phone and shared her location, while declaring “she was dying”.

The brother had rushed to the spot with an ambulance and found her hanging from a tree. He had lowered the body and rushed her to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead.