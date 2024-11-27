Menu Explore
Girl killed as bus rams into motorcycle in Kapurthala

ByPTI, Kapurthala
Nov 27, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The accident occurred on Tuesday when Simranjeet Singh, his wife and two children were on their way home to Mansurwal Bet, according to the police.

An eight-year-old girl died and three of her family members were injured after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a bus near Hothian village, police said on Wednesday.

A private school bus collided with their motorcycle, resulting in the death of Singh’s daughter Seerat (HT File)

A private school bus collided with their motorcycle, resulting in the death of Singh’s daughter Seerat, they said.

The other three family members were admitted to Kapurthala Civil Hospital for treatment, police added.

