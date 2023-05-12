Girls clinch top three slots, Jasreen Kaur tops Ludhiana with 99.2%

CBSE Class 12 results Aiming to become a financial wizard, Jasreen wants to pursue B.com (honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. (HT Photo)

City girls have clinched the top three positions in the Class 12 exams the results of which were announced by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) on Friday. Commerce student Jasreen Kaur of DAV School, BRS Nagar, has topped the district with 99.2% marks.

As many as 14,591 students had appeared for Class 12 exams at 30 examination centres in the district. The exams were held from February 15 to April 15.

Aiming to become a financial wizard, Jasreen wants to pursue B.com (honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. A resident of Atam Nagar, Jasreen’s father owns a textile firm, while her mother is a homemaker.

On her achievement, an elated Jasreen said, “I consistently devoted five to six hours towards my studies and whenever I felt demotivated, I took help from my parents and teachers.” She said, “My elder brother, who is also working in the field of finance, was a motivating factor and inspired me to pursue commerce subject.”

She scored a perfect 100 in business studies and 99 in both accounts and economics. “Singing and painting have remained my favourite hobbies which helped me in managing stress,” she said.

With 99%, the second position is jointly held by Vivan Garg of BCM Arya School and Ishtmeet Kaur of Amrit Indo Canadian Academy. While Vivan is a non-medical student, Ishtmeet completed her Class 12 in humanities. An engineering enthusiast, Vivan is preparing for JEE advance and wants to take computer science at one of the IITs. He had achieved the 99.71 percentile in JEE and is a resident of the Haibowal locality of Ludhiana. His father works in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation as a superintendent while his mother is a primary school teacher at a government school.

Revealing his success mantra, Vivan said, “I started studying for board exams from January onwards and attempted previous year question papers, which helped me routinely assess my preparation.”

He said, “While I was hoping to bag a good score, I never thought that I would be among the toppers.”

He said that he likes to play chess, listen to music, and read books. Vivan scored a perfect 100 in chemistry, math and music subjects.

Ishtmeet, whose father is an accountant, has already got admission to Rajiv Gandhi National Law University in Patiala and wants to become a judge.

She said, “Two years ago, I got to know that the daughter of one of my father’s clients has become a judge. I decided that I will also follow the path.” She has bagged 531st rank in CLAT. She scored a perfect 100 in political science and geography. She had also opted for information technology and artificial intelligence.

Ranked third in the district with 98.8% marks in humanities, Niranjan Kaur of BCM, Dugri, has secured 98.8% marks and has bagged third position. She also wants to become a judge. After getting back from school, she used to give free coaching classes to needy children.

In the medical stream, Prabhjit Singh Grewal of DAV Pakhowal and Garvit Khanna of Police DAV Public School have jointly scored 97.8%. Prabhjit’s father is a veterinary pharmacist, and his mother is a primary school teacher.