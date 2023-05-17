Board of School Education Haryana: Girls shine in Class 10 exams; blacksmith’s daughter tops Panchkula

Girls dominated top positions in the district in the Class 10 exams of the Board of School Education Haryana the results of which were announced on Tuesday. Girls dominated top positions in the district in the Class 10 exams of the Board of School Education Haryana the results of which were announced on Tuesday. Setting an example, Jiya, the daughter of a blacksmith, secured first position in the district. She secured 484 marks out of 500. The eldest of two siblings, Jiya is a student of Shri Adwait Swaroop Hira Puri Param Gyan Jyoti School, Kot village, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Setting an example, Jiya, the daughter of a blacksmith, secured first position in the district. She secured 484 marks out of 500. The eldest of two siblings, Jiya is a student of Shri Adwait Swaroop Hira Puri Param Gyan Jyoti School, Kot village, Panchkula.

“I took no tuition but used to watch YouTube to get clarity on certain subjects. My teachers also helped me a lot,” she said.

She likes drawing and reading books. She wants to take the non-medical stream and pursue B.Tech further. Her father Balwinder Singh works as a blacksmith while mother Asha is a homemaker.

With 477 marks out of 500, Palak Sharma of JP Gurukul High School, Pinjore, secured second position in the district. “I want to become a doctor,” Palak said.

“I studied for 4-5 hours on a daily basis and did not take tuitions,” she said. Her father Tarsem Sharma is an advocate in Kalka while her mother Geeta Sharma is a homemaker. She loves playing badminton and reading books.

The third position in the district is shared by Mehak of Sikh Girls High School, Kalka, and Anshika of Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore. Both secured 476 marks out of 500.

Mehak, the eldest of four sisters, wants to become an engineer. Her father Prem Sagar is working as a driver-cum-salesperson in a showroom while mother Rajni Bala is a homemaker. Mehak loves listening to songs. Anshika wants to become a data scientist. “I like exploring and computer is my best friend,” she said. Her father Surinder runs a shop on rent while mother works as a cook. Anishka is fond of reading and listening to music.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 54.31% pass percentage in Class 10 Board of School Education Haryana exams in which 4,570 students appeared. The girls outshone the boys in these exams. In the district the pass percentage of girls was 62.53% while boys recorded 46.22% pass percentage.

The rural schools performed better with 62.40% pass percentage as compared to 47.48% pass percentage of urban schools.

