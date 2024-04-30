Girls outshine boys in Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 results

Girls put up a stellar performance outshining boys in arts, commerce and science streams merit list in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), results of which were declared on Monday. Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, has shared the top position in science stream with Chhaya Chauhan of Snower Valley Public School, Bajaura. (HT Photo)

An overall pass percentage of 73.76% has been registered this year, indicating a decline in last year’s percentage which was 79.74%. Of the forty-one students, who figured in the joint merit list of top ten rank holders of Class 12, 30 are girls and only 11 are boys.

A total of 85,777 appeared in the examination of which 63,092 students passed.

Of the total 41,575 female candidates, 32,520 students have passed the examination taking the pass percentage among girls to 78.2%. However, of the total 43,964 male students who appeared in the exam, 30,572 have passed which is 69.5%.

The HPBOSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. This year’s pass percentage (73.76%) is lower than the pass percentage of the last few years. The pass percentage of class 12 last year was 79.4% and it was 93.90% in the year 2022.

Science stars

Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, has shared the top position in science stream with Chhaya Chauhan of Snower Valley Public School, Bajaura. They have both scored 494 (98.80%) marks out of a total of 500.

They are followed by Shruti Sharma of SD Public School, Hamirpur, who has bagged 98.40% marks. The third position in the science stream is shared by Angel of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin and Piyush Thakur of Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, Hamirpur. They have scored 98.20% marks.

Of the total 31 students who made it to the list of top ten in science, 22 are girls and 9 are boys.

Arts aces

In the arts stream, Arshita of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, bagged the top spot with 98% followed by Shivangi Sharma of Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School, Paprola, with 97.40%. The third position in the stream was secured by Shalini of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, with 97.20% marks.

Of the 38 students who made it to the list of top ten in the arts stream, 31 are girls and only 7 are boys.

Commerce champs

Shavya of Government Senior Secondary School, Jassur, bagged the top spot in the Commerce stream by securing 98% marks. She was followed by Gurpreet Kaur of Government SM Model Senior Secondary School, Indora, with 97.60% marks. The third position was bagged by Divyansh Aggarwal of Adarsh Vidya Niketan Public Senior Secondary School, Nahar, and Isha Thakur of DAV Senior Secondary school, Una, who secured 97.40% marks. Of the total 21 students who figured in the list of top ten students in the commerce stream, 15 are girls and only 6 are boys.