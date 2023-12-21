Gita mohatsav has revived our forgotten history: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said people were forgetting their glorious past and granth, spiritual land of Kurukshetra, but now we are proud that through International Gita Mahotsav, we have made efforts to revive all this. While attending the aarti, Bharatiya Janata Party national president and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda said that through the knowledge of Gita, 21st century will be of virtuous power that will stand with truth. (HT Photo)

Nadda was in Kurukshetra to attend the Mahotsav, where he also performed the evening aarti at the Brahmasarovar.

Earlier in the day, he also visited Gita Gyan Sansthanam Kendra to inaugurate a yagyashala in the presence of Swami Gyananand and several others.

The dignatories also visited the GIEO Gita Museaum and light and sound show at the centre on KDB Road.

Here, he said that through this centre, the divine message and publicity of Gita is being done across the globe.

While attending the aarti, the lawmaker said through the knowledge of Gita, 21st century will be of virtuous power that will stand with truth.

Swami Gyananand said that due to the efforts of union and state governments, Gita Jayanti has got an international status that has also awakened the youth.

BJP state president Nayab Saini, MoS Sandeep Singh, MLA Subhash Sudha and several leaders and spiritual personalities were present.

While reaching back Air Force Station in Ambala, Nadda was welcomed by Home Minister Anil Vij and his workers at the welcome gate of Ambala Cantonment.