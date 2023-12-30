Give 4 weeks to file reply: Majithia writes to SIT probing drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday wrote a letter to the special investigation team SIT chief seeking four weeks time to file a reply on the information sought by the probe team in the drug case. After Majithia skipped the summons on December 27, the SIT issued a new summons for December 30. Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government that acted on the probe report of the anti-drug Special Task Force in 2018. The state crime branch registered the case at its Mohali police station. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021. (File)

In his letter, which is also marked to the Punjab director general of police (DGP), Majithia requested that he should not be summoned to join the investigation on December 30 as indicated in the last communication received from the SIT and a fresh date be fixed for the purpose after a period of four weeks from today. HT has a copy of the letter.

“I have been directed to join the investigation before the SIT on December 30. It shall be apposite to recall that I had joined the investigation on December 18. At the end of the interrogation-session, I was served with a questionnaire requiring information which necessitates collection of voluminous record spreading over a long period of time,” said Majithia.

“…to appropriately and effectively respond to the questionnaire it is imperative for the undersigned to examine the voluminous record which has to be searched, collected and scanned. I, therefore, beseech the SIT to defer the date of investigation by four weeks,” Majithia said in the letter.