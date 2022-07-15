Giving hope and love to regional artists and writers, one edition at a time
Budding writers, poets, and artists of the region now have a new platform to showcase their talent.
Rhyvers Media Group launched its monthly literary magazine Rhyvers Beat, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Literary Society, at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh on Friday.
Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, additional chief secretary, Haryana, and chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) was the chief guest on the occasion, while former IAS officer, motivational speaker, and author Vivek Atray was the guest of honour.
Dr Misra and other guests launched the print and digital edition of the magazine the inaugural edition of which includes poetry, short stories, articles, and photo essays of 25 contributors in the 14 to 70 age group.
“Authors and creative artists are always on the lookout for quality platforms to exhibit their immense talents. I congratulate the team of Rhyvers Beat for providing one such avenue,” she said.
“I looked forward to the dynamic participation of the creative minds of the region in the forthcoming editions of Rhyvers Beat,” she added.
“I urge the young writers and poets to keep writing and refining their craft,” said Atray.
Affan Yesvi, director, Rhyvers Media Group, said they are dedicated to the publication of high-quality literary, academic, and creative works.
Yesvi said, “Rhyvers Beat aims to act as a bridge between creative artists and their audience.”
“Glimpse of something extraordinary in the ordinary is what makes every piece of creative writing and work of art unique,” Yesvi added.
Dr Sonika Sethi, executive editor, Rhyvers Beat said the theme of the inaugural edition is ‘love in the rain’.
“The world is full of negativity and pessimism. In the midst of all this, Rhyvers Beat hopes to bring to its readers a whiff of love and optimism,” added Sethi.
The theme for our next month’s issue is hope, she says, adding that interested parties can send in their entries at rhyversdesk@gmail.com by the 16th of every month.
Plan to ensure 24x7 power supply in time to come, says UP minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma on Friday said that while trying to successfully deal with the immediate challenges posed by the state's power sector, the government also had an ambitious plan to ensure qualitative and uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to people in the time to come. He said the work to separate agriculture feeders to ensure reliable power supply to farmers was also in full swing. Setting up two new distribution substations.
Free Covid vax booster dose facility launched across UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched the free Covid vaccine booster dose facility at government vaccination centres in the state on Friday. Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital here for the launch and took stock of vaccination booths on the campus. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state's health minister, got his booster dose administered at the Civil Hospital.
No blacksmith on Kanwar yatra routes as they eat non-veg: Delhi police
The Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting that blacksmiths on the Kanwar yatra route should be relocated as they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind" due to lack of proper disposal system, officials said. A senior police officer said the blacksmiths live on road sides and eat non-vegetarian food. The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21, police had said.
Over 1 million Kanwariyas arrive in Haridwar in just first two days of Yatra
Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed a massive footfall in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with more than 1 million Shiva devotees arriving in the state within just the first two days of the pilgrimage that began on Thursday. Citing the major influx of devotees, the administration has decided to completely prohibit the entry of heavy vehicles from July 20 midnight from 5 am till 11 pm.
Duo steals ₹5.82 lakh cash from ATM in Pune
Two unidentified persons steal Rs 5.82 lakh in cash from a HDFC bank ATM located in Maratha Kranti chowk, Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night. According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM around 2 am, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and opened the machine from its backside by using secret password. The theft was noticed on Thursday morning when locals visited the ATM to withdraw money.
