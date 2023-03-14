Giving jobs to mafia, goons might be a tradition in UP, not J&K: Mehbooba

Taking a swipe at lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha over his remark that political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir gave jobs to terrorists and their family members, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it may be a tradition in his home state of Uttar Pradesh to give jobs to mafias and goons. Taking a swipe at lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha over his remark that political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir gave jobs to terrorists and their family members, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it may be a tradition in his home state of Uttar Pradesh to give jobs to mafias and goons. (HT File Photo)

Responding to media queries during her Rajouri visit, where she also met families of Dhangri terror attack victims, Mehbooba said, “LG Sinha has come from Uttar Pradesh and there might have been a culture of giving jobs to mafia and goons, but not here. He must have had such an experience in UP.”

Sinha had on Monday, in a veiled attack on the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, accused the previous J&K governments of giving jobs to terrorists. He had also claimed that one lakh back-door appointments of incompetent people were made, which badly affected the administration. He made this statement while speaking on the controversy over Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

On property tax, Mehbooba said, “I think imposing it (tax) here on the grounds that it is being levied everywhere in the country would be a grave injustice considering the prevailing situation of J&K.”

“The price of LPG cylinders has skyrocketed and inflation is on a rise. On one hand, houses are being demolished and on the other, you are imposing property tax on remaining houses,” she added.

Earlier at a public rally, she recalled how people of J&K faced a really difficult time during militancy and how her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, during his tenure as the chief minister, brought a positive change in Jammu and Kashmir.

“You might remember how militants used to come at night, storm into houses and demand food at gunpoints. Then would come the armymen, who used to abuse and beat you up for giving food to the militants. That was a very difficult time. At that time, my father left the Congress and formed the PDP. It was not a easy job then. He removed Prevention of Terrorism Act, opened LoC roads for border trade with Pakistan and Indo-Pak talks started. There was a positive impact on the situation of J&K,” she added.

Mehbooba also recalled that during her tenure as the chief minister, she wrote a letter to Hurriyat, apprising them about the visit of a high-powered team from Delhi to meet them.

“But unfortunately, Hurriyat leaders didn’t open their doors for them,” she added.

