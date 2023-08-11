Ludhiana: GLADA rebuts allottee’s claims, issues him show-cause notice

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Friday rebutted the claims regarding technical approval of building plans made by an allottee and issued a show-cause notice to him. HT Image

In the show-cause notice issued by the estate officer, GLADA, to the allottee, it is stated that “site no. 1-A, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, measuring 1.016 acre was allotted to the allottee vide allotment letter dated May 22, 2014.

As per condition no. 3.2 of the allotment letter, the allottee is bound to pay the instalments of the site in question within the stipulated period. Instead of paying the instalments in time, the allottee have raised multiple litigation against GLADA, which are pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Further, as per condition no. 5 of the allotment letter, the allottee is required to construct a building on the plot after getting the building plan duly sanctioned from the competent authority.

However, the allottee have circulated an image on social media where he has used the names of chief administrator, GLADA, and senior town planner, Ludhiana, thanking them for technical approval of building plans whereas no such technical approval was granted to him by GLADA.

In this way, he has misused the names of the above and the GLADA authority. This, in the opinion of the authority, is done with the clear intent to mislead the public by publicising wrongful information. Moreover, while the authority has not given you any approval, the allottee have still publicised the same wrongfully.

“Now through this notice, you are hereby called to show cause that why criminal proceedings shall not be initiated against you. You can submit your reply within seven days from the date of issuance of this notice. In case you do not reply to this notice within the given time, then it will be presumed that you do not want to submit anything in this regard and criminal proceedings will be initiated against you,” reads the show-cause notice issued by estate officer, GLADA.

GLADA urged the public to remain vigilant and factually check details regarding all building projects by visiting the GLADA office before making any investment. GLADA informed that this particular allottee has earlier also defaulted on payment of instalments.