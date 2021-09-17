GLADA postpones demolition of illegal colonies drive in face of stir

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority was forced to postpone a demolition drive against illegal colonies in the Haibowal area on Thursday after property owners and residents staged a sit-in protest in front of the machines.

Despite police presence, those residing in the ‘illegal colonies’ and their supporters camped in front of the JCB machines and raised slogans against the state government and GLADA. They also engaged in a heated altercation with officials of the urban development authority.

A representation from the colonies deemed illegal also met GLADA additional chief administrator Sandeep Kumar in the afternoon and contended that the authorities should not demolish the building as most property owners had applied for regularisation under a policy floated by the state government in 2018.

There are around 20 illegal colonies in the Haibowal area. Mandeep Singh, who was part of the residents’ representation, said , “We are ready to pay a fee to get the colonies regularised. Though we have applied for regularisation, authorities attempted to demolish the colonies. ACA Kumar has assured us that the matter will be discussed with the higher authorities. Business is already moving through a slump after the government stopped registry of properties without an NOC from GLADA.”

However, the ACA said action will be taken against illegal colonies and the drive will continue in the coming days. On the protests in Haibowal area, he said, “Notices will be served to property owners asking them to present documents verifying that they have applied for regularisation.”

Meanwhile,authorities have appealed residents to buy plots in colonies that have been approved or regularised.