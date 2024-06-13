 GLADA razes eight illegal structures - Hindustan Times
GLADA razes eight illegal structures

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 13, 2024 10:45 PM IST

In compliance with the orders issued by additional chief administrator, GLADA-cum-competent authority Ojasvi, the enforcement team of GLADA comprising district town planner (Regulatory), sub divisional engineers (regulatory), assistant town planner (regulatory) and junior engineer (regulatory) along with police force lead by Gurpreet Singh ACP (West) demolished the illegal buildings/structures

Eight illegal buildings/structures were razed in Ayali kalan/Ayali Khurd village along right side of Sidhwan canal, Ludhiana, on NH-05 connecting NH95 with NH-44 on Thursday morning.

GLADA teams took down illegal constructions in Ayali Kalan and Ayali Khurd villages of Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
GLADA teams took down illegal constructions in Ayali Kalan and Ayali Khurd villages of Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The demolitions were done during a special drive launched by the GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi.

In compliance with the orders issued by additional chief administrator, GLADA-cum-competent authority Ojasvi, the enforcement team of GLADA comprising district town planner (Regulatory), sub divisional engineers (regulatory), assistant town planner (regulatory) and junior engineer (regulatory) along with police force lead by Gurpreet Singh ACP (West) demolished the illegal buildings/structures.

In a move to check mushrooming of illegal buildings, at the very initial stage, GLADA is planning more such drives in upcoming weeks, said the officials.

GLADA chief administrator also appealed to the general public not to purchase such unauthorised property/plots/buildings as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc.

GLADA additional chief administrator Ojasvi Alankar said besides undertaking a demolition campaign, GLADA had also asked the concerned Tehsildars to not register plots in these unauthorised colonies; PSPCL to not issue electricity connections besides filing FIRs against these violators in Ludhiana district.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / GLADA razes eight illegal structures
