GLADA to float tender for road approaches to ROB Gill village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 11, 2023 05:24 AM IST

The Missing Link - 2 Project will establish a connection between the 200-feet Phullanwal road and Gill road

The state government has given approval for the tendering process of the road approaches railway over bridge (ROB) over Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village for the Missing Link - 2 Project , to Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

The Missing Link - 2 Project will establish a connection between the 200-feet Phullanwal Road and Gill Road. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)
The Missing Link - 2 Project will establish a connection between the 200-feet Phullanwal road and Gill road. Authorities have confirmed that the tender for the same will be floated soon.

The railway department has been working on its ROB section, making it a vital part of the Missing Link - 2 Project near Gill village.

Officials from GLADA claimed that they are also expecting approval for the road as part of Missing Link - 3 Project soon from the state government. Missing Link - 3 Project is connecting Malerkotla Road and Southern Bypass Road near Lohara.

GLADA had previously divided the Missing Link 2 Project’s road construction into segments, from Dhandra Road to the Dhuri Railway Line and from the Dhuri Railway Line to Malerkotla Road. Once the ROB over the Dhuri Railway Line is completed, these segments will be connected, providing commuters with a completed infrastructure.

