Glaring mistakes in Haryana board Class-12 marksheets, students hassled ahead of college admissions

In a major hassle for several students who recently cleared the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class-12 exams, glaring errors were detected in their marksheets, including totalling mistakes, which has left them worried ahead of college admissions. Many students also found mistakes in the spelling of their names and that of their parents in the marksheets. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rahul, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Atta Barota, Nuh, said his marksheet showed that he got 363 out of 400 marks even though he had appeared for five subjects and cleared all of them. With each subject having a maximum of 100 marks, the marksheet should have reflected his total out of 500 marks. “While the details of English core, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics were mentioned in the marksheet, the details of the fifth subject were missing,” he said.

Another student of the same school, Sunny of the commerce stream, also faced the same problem. His marksheet reflected only four subjects -- English, Business studies, Accountancy and Economics.

“The board authorities should rectify the mistake at the earliest so that we can submit our documents for college admissions,” he said.

Many students also found mistakes in the spelling of their names and that of their parents.

Raj Kumar, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Tigrana, Bhiwani, said several discrepancies were found in the marksheets of students of his school, and thus they have returned it to the board for correction.

“The Haryana board authorities should organise camps in the districts to rectify the errors. The board should streamline its process and board chairman should initiate action against those who printed marksheets with errors,” he added.

When contacted board, chairman VP Yadav said that they have not received any formal complaint but they got information about errors through social media.

“We have asked the students, who got a marksheet with errors, to submit it with us so we can do the needful. Such students can lodge their complaint through email or visit the board office in Bhiwani,” he added.