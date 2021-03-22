Global investment: J&K govt in talks with delegates of 6 countries

The Jammu and Kashmir government is in talks with delegates and investors of six foreign countries to explore global investments in the Union Territory.

At south Asia’s largest integrated trade show, Indusfood 2021, which is being held at India Exposition Mart, the Jammu and Kashmir delegation was led by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) managing director Ankita Kar.

“J&K’s strengths were showcased at the fair and different international traders and buyers were invited to visit the region and explore investment opportunities provided by the recent policy initiatives by the department,” said Kar, while inaugurating the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion. She also signed a memorandum of understanding with Mohit Singla, chairperson, Trade Promotion Corporation of India (TPCI) for the agro and food processing sector and film tourism sector.

“TPCI will impart and deliver sectoral knowledge and research-based information, policy advocacy, marketing and developmental activities in the focus sectors,” tTPO officials said.

Officials of JKTPO said they were in talks with foreign delegates of six countries - Russia, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Turkey and Belarus — for exploring different avenues to attract global investments.

MD Kar said,“ The government is working towards policies and schemes to ensure ‘ease of doing business’ to investors. JKTPO is always open to facilitate queries and collaborate with the trade fraternity.”

Singla said that with the new industrial Policy, there will be a major industrial surge in the region.

“ Agro & Food Processing is an important sector for Jammu & Kashmir. With the combined synergies of JKTPO and TPCI, we can explore new investment avenues for the region. We are sure the traders from across the world will be looking forward to visit the Union Territory,” he said.

A spokesperson said the event saw queries and interest from several traders.