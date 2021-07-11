GMADA denies issuing advts for draw of plots in Aerotropolis project

After advertisements regarding draw of residential plots in Aerotropolis project in Mohali appeared on various social media platforms, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has denied issuing any such advertisements.

In a statement issued by GMADA on Saturday, the public and stakeholders were informed that GMADA had not issued any such advertisement.

The statement said that GMADA was in the process of preparing a letter of intent and the same would be issued to the landowners soon whose land had been acquired for the project. People in general and landowners in particular were requested not to believe in rumours being spread about the project and for obtaining any authentic information pertaining to the project, they should visit the concerned offices of GMADA.

The official statement further added that GMADA was going to take appropriate action against the miscreants who were misleading the people and stakeholders.