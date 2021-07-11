Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GMADA denies issuing advts for draw of plots in Aerotropolis project
In a statement issued by GMADA on Saturday, the public and stakeholders were informed that GMADA had not issued any such advertisement. (HT FILE)
In a statement issued by GMADA on Saturday, the public and stakeholders were informed that GMADA had not issued any such advertisement. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

GMADA denies issuing advts for draw of plots in Aerotropolis project

The official statement said GMADA was going to take appropriate action against the miscreants who were misleading the people and stakeholders
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 02:08 AM IST

After advertisements regarding draw of residential plots in Aerotropolis project in Mohali appeared on various social media platforms, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has denied issuing any such advertisements.

In a statement issued by GMADA on Saturday, the public and stakeholders were informed that GMADA had not issued any such advertisement.

The statement said that GMADA was in the process of preparing a letter of intent and the same would be issued to the landowners soon whose land had been acquired for the project. People in general and landowners in particular were requested not to believe in rumours being spread about the project and for obtaining any authentic information pertaining to the project, they should visit the concerned offices of GMADA.

The official statement further added that GMADA was going to take appropriate action against the miscreants who were misleading the people and stakeholders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.