GMADA to auction 42 prime sites valued at ₹5,460 cr via online process: Punjab minister

Punjab housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Wednesday announced that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will auction 42 prime sites valued at ₹5,460 crore through an online process, marking the first mega auction of 2026 to be held from January 14 to February 11. The sites comprise of residential plots, SCOs, mixed land use sites, group housing plots. (HT Photo)

The auction included residential plots, SCOs, mixed land-use sites, and land earmarked for hospitals and hotels.

The minister said by doing so the state government’s strategy is to rationalise property prices, enforcing complete transparency, and leveraging investor-friendly policies to ensure wider participation by homebuyers, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors alike.

Addressing a press conference, Mundian said that 42 sites of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) have been offered for online auction, comprising residential plots, SCOs, mixed land use sites, group housing plots, as well as land earmarked for hospitals and hotels.

He added that investor-friendly policies of the Bhagwant Mann government have generated strong interest in the real estate sector and infused fresh momentum into urban development activities.

Highlighting the positive response to earlier initiatives, he said that e-auctions conducted from time to time by development authorities under the department have received encouraging participation. “Carrying this process forward, GMADA has scheduled the first mega auction of the year 2026 from January 14, 2026 to February 11, 2026,” he said.