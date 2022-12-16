Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Goa sessions court to take up Sonali Phogat case on Dec 30

Phogat’s manager Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh have been charged with murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case from the Goa Police in September

ByHT Correspondent, Panaji

: The sessions court at Mapusa in North Goa will take up the case of the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat on December 30.

“The matter was committed to the sessions court and will be taken up on December 30,” advocates representing the accused informed.

Phogat’s manager Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh have been charged with murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case from the Goa Police in September.

Meanwhile, the defendants who had sought copies of the CCTV footage, which is being relied on by the prosecution, have withdrawn their plea and will not file it before the sessions court.

Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony’s Hospital at Anjuna in the wee hours of August 23 after she spent the previous night at Curlies’ nightclub, where she was allegedly drugged with methamphetamine (MDMA) by Sangwan and Singh, the two persons who accompanied her to the club.

