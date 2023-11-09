Gold worth 1 crore seized at Amritsar airport

Customs officials recovered gold worth ₹1 crore from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Wednesday. A customs spokesperson said, “Our staff at Amritsar airport intercepted two passengers coming from Sharjah by Air India Express flight IX138 in the morning.” (HT Photo)

A customs spokesperson said, “Our staff at Amritsar airport intercepted two passengers coming from Sharjah by Air India Express flight IX138 in the morning.”

He said, “On baggage search, the passengers were found to be concealing gold inside the motor parts which were placed in their checked-in luggage. The gold having total weight of 1,641.60 grams were recovered. The market value of the said gold is nearly ₹1 crore. It was seized under section 110 of the Custom Act, 1962.”

