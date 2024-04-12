 Gold worth ₹50 lakh seized at Amritsar airport - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gold worth 50 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Customs officials on Thursday recovered 700 gm of gold worth around ₹50 lakh from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport

AMRITSAR : Customs officials on Thursday recovered 700 gm of gold worth around 50 lakh from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

Customs officials on Thursday recovered 700 gm of gold worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.
Customs officials on Thursday recovered 700 gm of gold worth around 50 lakh from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

Six gold bars were concealed in a packet that was kept in the washroom of the aircraft, which landed here from Sharjah.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

An electronic device was also attached with it, customs officials said. The officials are investigating this matter.

On April 5, the customs department intercepted a passenger and seized gold paste worth 48 lakh from him. The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gold worth 50 lakh seized at Amritsar airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On