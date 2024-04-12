Gold worth 50 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

AMRITSAR : Customs officials on Thursday recovered 700 gm of gold worth around ₹50 lakh from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport. Customs officials on Thursday recovered 700 gm of gold worth around ₹ 50 lakh from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

Six gold bars were concealed in a packet that was kept in the washroom of the aircraft, which landed here from Sharjah.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

An electronic device was also attached with it, customs officials said. The officials are investigating this matter.

On April 5, the customs department intercepted a passenger and seized gold paste worth ₹48 lakh from him. The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah.