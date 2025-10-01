Golden Arrow division marks 1965 Indo-Pak war victory at Asal Uttar

The Golden Arrow Division of the Indian Army, under Vajra Corps, commemorated the Diamond Jubilee of India’s victory in the 1965 war with Pakistan at Asal Uttar village in Tarn Taran, the battlefield remembered as the “Graveyard of Patton Tanks”. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria paying tributes to the fallen soldiers at Asal Uttar village in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. (HT)

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the chief guest, inaugurated an archives-cum-museum and the Hamid Gallery to honour the bravery of soldiers who fought in the war. The event was attended by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, senior commanders, war veterans, veer naris, civil dignitaries, students and locals.

The ceremony paid homage to the soldiers whose courage in the battles of Asal Uttar and Barki turned the tide of the war. Special tribute was offered to CQMH Abdul Hamid, Param Vir Chakra (posthumous), who destroyed several enemy tanks before laying down his life.

In his address, the governor thanked the army for safeguarding the nation and preserving its military heritage. He said the new museum and gallery would keep alive the memory of the heroes of 1965 and inspire future generations. He also praised the army and Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for promoting border tourism and deepening the connection between citizens and the land of warriors.

During the event, war veterans and veer naris were honoured. The archives-cum-museum will serve as a permanent repository of the 1965 war, while the Hamid Gallery will stand as a tribute to one of India’s most celebrated heroes.