Goldy Brar’s father gets bail in ₹50-lakh extortion case

A Muktsar court has granted bail to Shamsher Singh, father of fugitive gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in a ₹50-lakh extortion case. Shamsher Singh (in orange turban) and his wife, Preetpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were arrested in Amritsar on January 26 this year. Preetpal was granted bail in March. (HT)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Raman Sharma accepted the application for regular bail on May 1. A copy of the court order is awaited.

Officials said Shamsher had yet to be released from jail because the formalities for furnishing bail bonds were incomplete.

Shamsher and his wife, Preetpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were arrested in Amritsar on January 26 this year. Preetpal was granted bail in March.

Both were arrested after a government school teacher from Muktsar in December 2024 alleged that ₹50 lakh were demanded from him through a WhatsApp call from a foreign phone number.

After they were presented in court on January 30, their counsel, Babu Singh Sidhu, had submitted that the first information report (FIR) did not contain the names of Brar and his parents.

“Police included his father’s name after the complainant’s claim on January 24 this year, more than a year after the alleged call. A day later, police included his mother’s name and both were held from Amritsar,” Sidhu had said, adding that police informed the court that they recovered ₹68,000 from the couple.

Shamsher, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the police, was given compulsory retirement in 2021 after his name surfaced in a murder case.

Goldy Brar is one of the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, in 2022 in Mansa district.

In 2024, the central government had declared Brar a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Believed to be hiding in the USA, he reportedly issued a threat to the state government and police through an audio message following his parents’ arrest.