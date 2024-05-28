Good news for voters, rain relief likely on June 1 in Chandigarh

As the long-drawn summer election reaches its pinnacle on June 1, the day Chandigarh residents step out vote in the final phase of polling, weather Gods may show some mercy as rain is on the cards for the day. IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh said, “A fresh Western Disturbance will affect the region, rain is expected. While it is too early to pinpoint if Chandigarh will get the rain, even if it rains around the region, a two-to three degree dip in mercury is expected. It will become clearer as we reacg closer to Saturday.” (HT File)

While the temperature will remain high throughout the week, there are chances of light rain and thunder in the city on Saturday.

A Western Disturbance had been active last week as well which due to which the temperature dropped below 40 degrees and caused the minimum temperature to rise past 30 degrees. With rain, a further drop in temperature can be expected this weekend.

EC making special arrangments

Meanwhile, Chandigarh chief electoral officer Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade instructed officials to arrange drinking water, fans, coolers, and other amenities, at polling stations to ensure voters don’t face much inconvenience due to the soaring temperatures.

Moreover, the Chandigarh CVA App has also been launched which will allow voters to check the queue lengths and estimated time in queue at their designated polling booths.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar along with two election commissioners on Monday reviewed poll preparedness for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for June 1. The observers SS Gill (General), Kaushlendra Tewari (Expenditure), G Poonguzhali (Police) and Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, attended the virtual meeting.