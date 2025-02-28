Goodbye to robes: PU weaves traditional thread in convocation with ethnic attire

In a first, Panjab University’s (PU) 72nd convocation to be held on March 2 will see students donning traditional attires, bidding goodbve to the colonial legacy of robes and caps. Attendees at convocation at PU, Chandigarh, can opt for either Indian or western attire, depending on their preference. (File)

While PU had struggled to implement this change in previous years, it has finally designed new attire through the University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development. This comes following the 2019 directive from the University Grants Commission (UGC) urging universities to replace conventional gowns with traditional wear.

The new convocation dress includes sleeveless ‘band gala’ button-down jacket made from handloom-blended fabric.Reminiscent of a Nehru jacket and featuring traditional “Baag Phulkari” embroidery on the placket and neckline, the jacket will serve as the official outer garment for the event and will be available for rent.

Men can pair the jacket with a white shirt and beige pants in a Western style or with an off-white/white or beige kurta-pajama for a traditional look.

Women can wear the jacket with a white shirt and beige pants in western attire or opt for Indian wear, including white, off-white, or beige salwar suits, churidar suits, or saris. To maintain uniformity, a colour-coded system has been introduced. Undergraduate and post graduate will wear saffron jackets, PhD, DSc and DLitt students will be adorned in red colour jackets, green will be for deans, blue for PU fellows, pink for Honoris Causa and beige for dignitaries. Attendees can opt for either Indian or western attire, depending on their preference. It is mandatory for all students and officials on duty to wear the prescribed attire along with the jacket.

The convocation jacket will be available for rent at ₹120, with a refundable security deposit of ₹1,000. Further details and a visual reference can be accessed via a QR code on the university website.

Welcoming the change PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “This new attire reflects the university’s commitment to preserving tradition while maintaining academic decorum. The incorporation of Phulkari embroidery, a hallmark of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, makes the convocation attire both elegant and meaningful, instilling a sense of pride among students and faculty alike.”

The design has been developed by Prabhdip Brar, chairperson of the University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, along with her team, under the supervision of a committee led by professor Yojna Rawat, director of the Research and Development Cell, Panjab University.