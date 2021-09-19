Governance biggest casualty in Cong’s ‘Game of Thrones’: AAP

Governance in Punjab has been the biggest casualty in the Congress’ “Game of Thrones”, the opposition AAP said on Saturday after chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned following months of a power tussle in the ruling party.

In a video message, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the issues of Punjab have been put on the back burner amid a power struggle in the ruling party.

“Congress has cheated the people of Punjab. They do not care about the welfare of Punjab, but their own personal happiness. Congress is a drowning Titanic that neither has vision nor commitment or performance,” Chadha said in Punjabi.

“Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress’s ‘Game of Thrones’,” Chadha tweeted after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister declaring that he felt “humiliated”.

AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema said the Congress infighting has done a lot of damage to Punjab and its people.

“No matter how many faces the Congress may change, in the upcoming elections, the people of Punjab will make the condition of the Congress worse than the Akali-BJP,” he said in a statement in Chandigarh.

“By changing Ali Baba, the rest of the thieves will not become innocent,” he said.

The AAP leader said all Congressmen are trapped in the quagmire of a mafia rule that has been going on for four-and-a-half years. “No matter how many faces the Congress may change, it cannot change its false, corrupt and opportunistic nature,” he added.

Cheema said while being power hungry, Amarinder Singh and his MLAs and ministers never thought about the prosperity of Punjab and were only busy filling their coffers.

“Because the fight is not only for the chief minister’s chair, but a battle to capture the status of mafia and kingpin,” he asserted.

Cheema said that after being fed up with the 10-year mafia rule of the Badals and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the people had expressed their confidence in Amarinder Singh and the Congress with great hope. “The more confidence they expressed, the more disappointed they got in four-and-a-half-years. The Congress infighting left behind all the main issues of Punjab and the people. This is the reason that today people have started hating Congress on the lines of the BJP-Akali,” said Cheema.

Cheema said the Congress is a “sinking Titanic” today and no captain can save it from sinking now.

He said the present reshuffle in the Congress is a last-ditch attempt to mislead the people of the state.

“But the people of Punjab have become very aware at the political level. Due to this, the public will not become a victim of this high-voltage drama of the Congress,” he added.