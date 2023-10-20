Government College of Education ace in PU’s Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival

The Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, emerged triumphant at the Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival 2023, winning a total of 28 prizes out of 34 items competed in various categories. Government College of Education students with their awards won in PU’s Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival-2023. (HT PHOTO)

A total number of 78 students participated in 34 items under the guidance of principal Sapna Nanda, contingent in-charges Balwinder Kaur and Aarti Bhatt.

The Zonal Youth Festival, held at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, from October 14 to 17, provided a platform for students from different colleges to showcase their skills in various fields such as music, dance, fine art, theatre and more. The festival aimed to promote cultural exchange, foster creativity, and nurture talent among the youth.

The college students represented the institution with great flair and enthusiasm, leaving an indelible mark on the judges and audience alike. The college secured prizes in multiple categories, including 10 first prizes- classical vocal, bhajan, bhajan (individual), kavishri (individual), folk instrument, vaar, kali, kali (individual), folk orchestra, folk orchestra (individual), 7 second prizes- group song, group song(individual), skit (individual), kavishri, vaar (individual), group dance general, photography & 11 third prizes-creative writing, gazal, folk song, quiz, elocution, one act play, one act play (individual), bhand, muhavaredar vartalap, group dance ( individual) and knitting.

The remarkable achievement at the Zonal Youth Festival highlights the dedication, talent, and hard work of the students, as well as the guidance and support provided by the faculty and college administration.

