Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys’ and girls’ competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23.
The morning session saw events including 80m race, three-legged race, long jump, shot put, discus throw being organised. The session was followed by wheel-and-barrow race, thread-and-needle race, lemon spoon, tug-of-war and slow cycling.
Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam and UT administration sports director Tejdeep Singh Saini were the chief guests for the morning session and the valedictory ceremony respectively.
Saini gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. Fit India Movement ambassador Deepak Mishra represented Punjabi runners and motivated the students to participate in such sporting events.
The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college’s sports department in-charge.
-
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
-
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a novel initiative with the theme 'If you don't need, give; if you need, take'. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage. The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.
-
Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
-
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics