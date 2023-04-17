Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt employees protest, seek restoration of Old Pension Scheme

Haryana govt employees protest, seek restoration of Old Pension Scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 17, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said the employees are not happy with the new pension scheme and the government should restore the Old Pension Scheme.

Government employees on Sunday held protests in Hisar, Sirsa and other districts of the state demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Government employees on Sunday held protests in Hisar, Sirsa and other districts of Haryana demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. (Representational image)
The protesters raised slogans against the Union and state governments. Dinesh Sharma, who was leading the employees’ protest in Hisar, said, “We will continue to protest against the government till our demands are not met. The government should restore the Old Pension Scheme. If the governments of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh can restore this scheme for the sake of employees, why is the Haryana government mum over this issue.”

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said the employees are not happy with the new pension scheme and the government should restore the Old Pension Scheme. He claimed that if the BJP-JJP government failed to restore the Old Pension Scheme, the Congress will implement this scheme if it comes to power.

