Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government machinery misused for the rally: Congress chief Pratibha

Government machinery misused for the rally: Congress chief Pratibha

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Congress PCC chief Pratibha Singh said that the state government had spent crores for the rally of the Prime Minister, but the state did not get anything from it

PCC chief Pratibha Singh (HT File)
PCC chief Pratibha Singh (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent

HP Congress chief and Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Yuva Sankalp Vijay rally in Mandi as a complete “failure.”

Accusing the Jai Ram government of misusing the government machinery, she said that the Prime Minister did not make any such announcement for the youth, which would have curbed the rising unemployment in the country.

She said that the government machinery was misused for the rally.

Pratibha Singh said that the state government had spent crores for the rally of the Prime Minister, but the state did not get anything from it.

She said that the BJP should apologize to the youth for the manner in which the unemployment figure has increased during the five years of the Jai Ram government and in the seven years of the Modi regime.

This figure has gone above 12 lakh in the state, which is a matter of great concern. She said that the Yuva Sankalp Vijay rally of the Prime Minister just before the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh was just a failed attempt to mislead the youth. She said that now the BJP will not get any political benefit from holding whatever rallies it wants in the state. Further, she added that in the by-elections in the state, the BJP was defeated, and now they will face the same results in the assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out