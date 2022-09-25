Government machinery misused for the rally: Congress chief Pratibha

HP Congress chief and Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Yuva Sankalp Vijay rally in Mandi as a complete “failure.”

Accusing the Jai Ram government of misusing the government machinery, she said that the Prime Minister did not make any such announcement for the youth, which would have curbed the rising unemployment in the country.

She said that the government machinery was misused for the rally.

Pratibha Singh said that the state government had spent crores for the rally of the Prime Minister, but the state did not get anything from it.

She said that the BJP should apologize to the youth for the manner in which the unemployment figure has increased during the five years of the Jai Ram government and in the seven years of the Modi regime.

This figure has gone above 12 lakh in the state, which is a matter of great concern. She said that the Yuva Sankalp Vijay rally of the Prime Minister just before the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh was just a failed attempt to mislead the youth. She said that now the BJP will not get any political benefit from holding whatever rallies it wants in the state. Further, she added that in the by-elections in the state, the BJP was defeated, and now they will face the same results in the assembly elections.