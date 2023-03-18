Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government that uses ‘lathi’ over talks has no right to stay in power: Congress MP Deepender Hooda

Government that uses ‘lathi’ over talks has no right to stay in power: Congress MP Deepender Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 18, 2023 10:18 PM IST

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said this in Yamunanagar on Saturday, where he addressed more than half a dozen public meetings in several villages under the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ and invited the public for ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme to be held on April 2 in Jagadhari.

Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Saturday said when the ruling government stops listening to the public and uses the language of ‘lathi’ (baton) then it has no right to remain in power and it becomes the responsibility of the opposition to listen to the public.

Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Saturday said when the ruling government stops listening to the public and uses the language of ‘lathi’ (baton) then it has no right to remain in power and it becomes the responsibility of the opposition to listen to the public. (HT Photo)
Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Saturday said when the ruling government stops listening to the public and uses the language of ‘lathi’ (baton) then it has no right to remain in power and it becomes the responsibility of the opposition to listen to the public. (HT Photo)

He said this in Yamunanagar on Saturday, where he addressed more than half a dozen public meetings in several villages under the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ and invited the public for ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme to be held on April 2 in Jagadhari.

“To convey the voice of the public to the ears of the deaf government, the Leader of the Opposition along with all his MLAs is going to the public in every part of the state under the programme Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh,” he told a gathering.

He said, “By ignoring the farmers, youth, anganwadi workers, sportspersons, employees, elders and even children, the government is trampling on their honour. People are fed up with this government. Whenever any section tries to voice its concerns, this government hits them with lathi.”

The Congress leader also hit out at the government for “highest unemployment in the country, paper leaks and corruption” and assured that the party’s campaign is to “unite society, connect farmers with the guarantee of MSP, connect the youth with employment, connect employees with the old pension scheme and the elderly with the highest old age pension of 6,000 in the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out