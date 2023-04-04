Toxic substances found in samples collected from Zira ethanol unit: Probe report

A three-member government-appointed probe committee has confirmed the presence of various pollutants and toxic substances in the water and soil samples collected from the premises of Malbros International Private Limited, a liquor-ethanol unit in Zira, Ferozepur. Five borewell samples and two soil samples were collected for testing. As a control measure, the team also collected six borewell samples from outside the premises to compare the data. (HT File)

The committee, comprising MS Bhatti, an expert from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dwarika Nath Ratha, from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, and Indramani Dhada, an expert-IIT, Ropar, submitted its report (copy available with HT) to the office of Ferozepur deputy commissioner.

The probe committee had collected 13 samples in all –seven from within the industry premises and six from 5km radius outside the unit – and sent them to three NABL accredited laboratories, which were selected in consultation with Sanjha Morcha members who were protesting against the unit.

The report stated that during examination of samples, parameters concerning toxic substances including lead, chromium, arsenic, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), phenolic compounds (undesirable in excessive amounts) were found in the water samples from Malbros industry and its values were found to be above the permissible limits set by Indian standard for drinking water.

It, however, added, “There was no industrial activity since the last few months on the premises of Malbros industry when the team was deputed to visit the site (December 26, 27 and January 5). Therefore, it is difficult to interpret the water pollution indicators in connection with Malbros Industry. Nevertheless, industry specific parameters in accordance with literature reports were suggested by the team to check the water pollution.”

“Objectionable concentrations of chemicals found in water/soil can reach the underground water table when conditions become favourable or with the passage of time. Thus, remediation action is required,” the committee remarked further.

“In the absence of limited understanding of the manufacturing process of ethanol industry and consumption of raw materials, the sources of toxic elements used by the industry cannot be ascertained. This needs specialised expertise to check mass balance approach in the process flow diagram of ethanol production and other products of the industry,” quoted the committee.

When contacted, Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said, “We have forwarded the report to the state government for further action.”

Repeated attempts to contact the management of Zira liqour factory remained futile.

Since July 24, the factory belonging to former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra has been lying shut after farmers and villagers of surrounding areas sat on a dharna outside the gates.

On March 14, the high court bench of justice Arvind Sangwan had ordered the factory to shift the ENA, ethanol, animal feed (DDGS), liquor (PML), scrap, fermented wash, raw material and packing materials from the factory premises and same was executed.