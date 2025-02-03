Menu Explore
Governor confers degrees on 251 doctors at BFUHS convocation

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Feb 03, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Lauding Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) for its excellence in medical education, he appreciated vice-chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood for introducing new courses to advance healthcare education in Punjab.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday emphasised the importance of ethics and dedication in the medical profession, urging graduates to “Come to learn, leave to serve.”

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria confers degrees on students of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot on Monday. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria confers degrees on students of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot on Monday. (HT Photo)

Presiding over the convocation at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, Kataria awarded degrees to 251 medical and allied services graduates. He highlighted the profession’s critical role in society and encouraged students to uphold honesty and integrity.

To recognise academic excellence, three chancellor medals, 22 gold medals, and three silver medals were awarded, including MBBS toppers’ gold medals sponsored by the Sita Ram Jindal Foundation.

Dr Sood congratulated the graduates, urging them to apply their skills for society’s benefit with integrity and dedication. The event was attended by BFUHS board of management chairman Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, principal secretary to the governor Vivek Partap Singh, and medical education and research principal secretary Kumar Rahul.

