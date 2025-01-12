Govt announces 1 crore for kin of SSF cop killed in Sangrur crash

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family a Sadak Surakhya Force (SSP) cop who was killed in a road accident in Sangrur, officials said. SSF personnel Harshveer Singh (HT Photo)

They said SSF personnel Harshveer Singh was killed in an accident on Bald Kainchian road near Bhawanigarh on the intervening night of January 8 and 9. A speeding Maruti Suzuki swift car collided with the SSF vehicle on duty, leading to both cars overturning. Harshveer was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in critical condition, where he succumbed.

Another officer, Mandeep Singh, was injured in the accident and is receiving medical care. The officials added that he is expected to recover soon.

Along with the government support, the deceased’s family will get ₹1 crore under a life insurance policy with a private bank. Expressing condolences, the government emphasised the importance of road safety, particularly in foggy conditions. “Every life is invaluable, and road safety must be a priority,” CM Mann said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.