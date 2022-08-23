Govt asks VB to investigate financial, recruitment ‘irregularities’ at GNDU

AMRITSAR: The state government has directed vigilance bureau (VB) of Punjab to investigate the alleged irregularities in the process of recruitment, appointments and financial matters at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The probe has been assigned to an AIG rank officer of the VB, who will investigate the role of vice chancellor, registrar and dean (academic affairs) in these irregularities. The action has been taken by the government in response to several complaints it received in the past.

GNDU Teachers Association has sent several complaints to Punjab government while questioning the process of the recruitment and appointments. Its office bearers also alleged that government funds for various projects were embezzled. Having put together all these complaints, the government reportedly initiated the probe.

A statement on behalf of GNDU VC, Jaspal Singh Sandhu and other authorities was issued in response to this action on Monday. “A few disgruntled teachers of this University are trying to bring bad name to the University by making frivolous and baseless allegations relating to the appointments and financial affairs of the University, which are far from the facts. All the appointments are made in the University strictly according to the UGC rules and all the financial matters are handled in strict compliance with the general financial rules of the Government of Punjab”, reads the statement.

It further reads, “It is also pertinent to mention here that these baseless allegations being propagated have already been summarily dismissed by the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court vide PIL No. CWP-PIL-109.2020. The University has already replied to the queries of Punjab Government in these matters and is ready to place all the records and facts of the matter for scrutiny of any agency in this respect”. “University in the past few years has achieved many laurels in the field of academics, research and sports and has emerged as a top leading University at the regional, national and international level. The University would not allow the ill designs of such individuals with selfish motives to mar the image of the University”, it adds.