Govt asks VB to investigate financial, recruitment ‘irregularities’ at GNDU
AMRITSAR: The state government has directed vigilance bureau (VB) of Punjab to investigate the alleged irregularities in the process of recruitment, appointments and financial matters at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), people familiar with the development said on Monday.
The probe has been assigned to an AIG rank officer of the VB, who will investigate the role of vice chancellor, registrar and dean (academic affairs) in these irregularities. The action has been taken by the government in response to several complaints it received in the past.
GNDU Teachers Association has sent several complaints to Punjab government while questioning the process of the recruitment and appointments. Its office bearers also alleged that government funds for various projects were embezzled. Having put together all these complaints, the government reportedly initiated the probe.
A statement on behalf of GNDU VC, Jaspal Singh Sandhu and other authorities was issued in response to this action on Monday. “A few disgruntled teachers of this University are trying to bring bad name to the University by making frivolous and baseless allegations relating to the appointments and financial affairs of the University, which are far from the facts. All the appointments are made in the University strictly according to the UGC rules and all the financial matters are handled in strict compliance with the general financial rules of the Government of Punjab”, reads the statement.
It further reads, “It is also pertinent to mention here that these baseless allegations being propagated have already been summarily dismissed by the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court vide PIL No. CWP-PIL-109.2020. The University has already replied to the queries of Punjab Government in these matters and is ready to place all the records and facts of the matter for scrutiny of any agency in this respect”. “University in the past few years has achieved many laurels in the field of academics, research and sports and has emerged as a top leading University at the regional, national and international level. The University would not allow the ill designs of such individuals with selfish motives to mar the image of the University”, it adds.
Posters of Savarkar removed from Cong office in Vijayapura
Police on Monday removed posters of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar put up at a Congress office in Karnataka's Vijayapura district. BJP district Yuva Morcha vice president Basavaraj Hugar claimed that he has put up Savarkar's posters at the Congress office. Last week, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and raised questions on attempts to put up posters of Savarkar in Muslim-dominated areas.
U.P.: Lucknow police carry out raids to nab Mukhtar’s MLA son in arms case
Eight teams of Lucknow police carried out raids at multiple locations in the state capital on Monday in search of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly seat Abbas Ansari, the son of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with an arms case. The MP-MLA court of Lucknow has issued a nonbailable warrant against Ansari. Cops have to produce Ansari in the court on August 25. Ansari could not be located.
Wheat flour doorstep delivery: 1.54L people to benefit from scheme from Oct 2, says minister
Food and civil supplies minister Lalchand Kataruchak on Monday said that about 1. 54 lakh people across Punjab will benefit from the wheat flour delivery scheme beginning October 2. The minister said that the scheme will save almost Rs 170 crore to the public and wheat flour supplied to the beneficiaries will be supplied within a week after grinding of wheat.
Protest against VB: Congress making attempts to shield its ‘venal leaders’: AAP
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the Punjab Congress of attempts to shield its “venal leaders”, claiming that such persons cannot evade the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Bhagwant Mann government. AAP's state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang asked at a press conference here. Kang alleged that leaders of the previous government were involved in various scams and are now petrified that they will be punished for their deeds.
Cops: Man pushes woman in front of a train, flees with kids in Maha
A man allegedly killed a woman by pushing her in front of a moving train and fled with her children at Vasai Road station, in Palghar district, said police on Monday. The incident came to fore after a video from the CCTV footage showed a man in his 30s dragging the woman, who was asleep on platform number 5 with the two children, to the edge. The incident occurred at 4.10 am.
