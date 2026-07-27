GMRL seeks HSVP nod on land for two Gurugram metro stations

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has requested the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to clarify ownership for two land parcels in Palam Vihar extension and Sector 21 to ensure timely possession of the plots for two metro projects, GMRL stated. GMRL said one plot is owned by a private builder and the other by a public sector unit, seeking HSVP guidance on land transfer. (HT Archive)

According to the GMRL’s July 2 letter to HSVP, the land is required for the entry and exit structures at the proposed Palam Vihar Extension and Sector 21 metro stations.

The letter states that GMRL requires around 1,514 sqm of land: around 541 sqm for the Palam Vihar Extension station and about 973 sqm for the Sector 21 station.

GMRL stated that the land for the Palam Vihar extension is owned by a private builder, while a public sector unit owns the Sector 21 plot.

In the letter, GMRLchief project manager-II requested HSVP to examine the ownership status of the aforesaid land parcels and provide guidance, clarification as to whether “the aforesaid land parcels can be transferred to GMRL for implementation of the Priority-2 Corridor of Gurugram Metro Project; or these land parcels are to be treated as private land and accordingly to be purchased by GMRL under the provisions of the approved policy for direct purchase of private land/property through mutual negotiations by GMRL.”

The clarification from HSVP is essential for initiating further action toward timely possession of the land and ensuring adherence to the project implementation schedule, the letter added.

Meanwhile, a senior HSVP official said that the Gurugram metro project is a priority infrastructure project, and they would do the needful on priority. “The matter is under the consideration of the authorities.”

According to Gurugram metro authorities, 14 metro stations will be constructed under the phase-2 of the Old Gurugram Metro project. A metro spur connecting Sector 5 to the railway station will also be constructed. For the second phase, GMRL has previously requested approximately 14,000 sqm of land for 10 of these metro stations.