Govt can make key legislations even without statehood: Mehbooba

Mocking the National Conference (NC) government for allegedly dragging its feet over issues of public importance, former chief minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday, said that key legislations can be made by the government even without statehood. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

She asserted that a union territory government has the authority to pass bills concerning daily wagers, the creation of new administrative units and land rights.

While speaking to the media after watching proceedings of the Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly from the speaker’s gallery, Mufti said, “Today, I recalled my father. J&K legislative assembly is a big institution of ours, rights of which were infringed upon post-2019 but our attempt as an opposition party is to re-build this institution brick by brick,” she said.

“While PDP will play its role, the ruling government has a bigger role to restore its rights. In this context, PDP brought several bills to win over the confidence of the people. To pass those bills you (government) don’t need statehood… as a UT government, you can pass those bills which include regularisation of daily wagers, new administrative units in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region, land rights to the landless, employment and rationalisation of the reservation policy,” she said.

She called for a fresh review of existing provisions related to daily wagers and urged their regularisation on humanitarian grounds, without political considerations. She also referred to SRO-related issues and said the matter needs re-examination to address long-pending concerns of workers.

Mufti’s appearance at the speaker’s gallery was the first since 2018 following the collapse of the PDP–BJP coalition government, which collapsed on June 19 that year, after BJP pulled the plug citing worsening security scenario. Mufti, the first woman CM of J&K, had headed the PDP–BJP coalition government from April 2016 to June 2018.