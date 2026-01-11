Govt determined to snatch away rights of poor: Selja

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government of deliberately weakening MGNREGA and said that the government is systematically conspiring to dismantle the constitutional and legal rights granted to the poor during the Congress regime. Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government of deliberately weakening MGNREGA

Addressing the media at Sirsa, she said that MGNREGA has not merely been renamed, rather, its very spirit, especially the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi is being destroyed, something the Congress will never tolerate at any cost.

Selja said through the scheme, the Congress had provided the poor with a legal guarantee of minimum wages, but the BJP is now trying to dismantle this guarantee by altering rules and procedures.

This, she said, is a clear reflection of an anti-poor mindset and emphasised that weakening MGNREGA would directly impact rural poor families, labourers, and women.

She also informed that the party is conducting a nationwide symbolic protest and fast at all district headquarters across Haryana on Sunday.

Similarly, Karnal Congress Urban president Parag Gaba said that by weakening the scheme, the BJP government is snatching away the rights of the poor and forcing them to beg once again, which the Congress will never allow to succeed.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora and Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary also addressed the media on the issue in Kurukshetra and Ambala, respectively.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma in Yamunanagar hit-out at opposition leaders and said that their habit of constantly lying has made these parties politically unreliable, and the public no longer takes their words seriously.

“If the Congress had any genuine suggestions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they would have made them in the Lok Sabha, but they have neither suggestions nor any answers. Congress party avoids discussions and walks out of the House,” he added.