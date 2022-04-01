Govt extends contract of 105 law officers
The Punjab government on Thursday decided to extend the contract of 105 law officers, appointed during the Congress government regime.
The state government is yet to begin the appointment of law officers, a process undertaken after the change of guard in the state.
The letter written by Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, department of home affairs, to Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu, makes it clear that their contracts have been extended till further orders or till the fresh engagement process is completed.
These include 18 additional advocates general, 10 senior deputy advocates general, 30 deputy advocates general and 39 assistant advocates general at the AG office in Chandigarh.
In the case of Delhi, the tenure of two additional advocates general, four assistant advocates general and two advocates on record has been extended.
Law officers’ appointment is done under the Punjab Law Officers Engagement Act, 2017, enacted after the Supreme Court directions. Before the appointments, applications are sought from the interested candidates.
-
Schools in Delhi to reopen for offline-only classes from today
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, schools in the Capital will reopen solely in the offline mode from Friday, authorities said. Schools were first closed in March 2020 amid the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, and classes resumed in online mode. While schools reopened for in-person classes multiple times in the past two years, online classes were never called off.
-
Delhi okays Centre’s rental home plan, wants some flats exempted
After opposing it for two years, the Delhi government has decided to implement the Centre's Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme, which is aimed at providing housing to migrant urban poor at affordable rentals, according to senior Delhi government officials. The Delhi government has been opposing it saying that the scheme will not be successful in the national capital. For the balance 9,104 flats, DUSIB has taken relocation charges from various agencies and beneficiaries.
-
ED raids house of lawyer-activist Satish Uikey
A team of the Enforcement Directorate raided the house of Nagpur-based lawyer-cum-RTI-activist Satish Uikey on Thursday morning. Uikey is also the counsel of state Congress chief Nana Patole, who sought a fresh probe into the death of justice BH Loya (who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case). About 10 ED officials, along with a dozen armed Central Reserve Police Force jawans, went to Uikey's Parvati Nagar residence around 5 am.
-
2 years later, Maharashtra lifts all Covid curbs, masks optional but advised
Mumbai: Two years after restrictions were imposed on the public after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has lifted the last remaining curbs, including the wearing of masks, which has now been made optional. The curbs will be lifted from April 1, which is also Gudi Padwa, the Marathi new year. Vaccination will no longer be a requirement to travel in public transport or to visit restaurants and other public places.
-
3 of interstate gang held after shoot-out in central Delhi
Three members of an interstate syndicate led by jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire at Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park, about five kilometres away from President House in central Delhi on Thursday evening, police said. Police said a total of three bullets were fired – two by the alleged criminals and one by them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics