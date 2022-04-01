Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt extends contract of 105 law officers
Govt extends contract of 105 law officers

The state government is yet to begin the appointment of law officers, a process undertaken after the change of guard in the state.
The officers include 18 additional advocates general, 10 senior deputy advocates general, 30 deputy advocates general and 39 assistant advocates general at the AG office in Chandigarh.
The officers include 18 additional advocates general, 10 senior deputy advocates general, 30 deputy advocates general and 39 assistant advocates general at the AG office in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to extend the contract of 105 law officers, appointed during the Congress government regime.

The state government is yet to begin the appointment of law officers, a process undertaken after the change of guard in the state.

The letter written by Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, department of home affairs, to Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu, makes it clear that their contracts have been extended till further orders or till the fresh engagement process is completed.

These include 18 additional advocates general, 10 senior deputy advocates general, 30 deputy advocates general and 39 assistant advocates general at the AG office in Chandigarh.

In the case of Delhi, the tenure of two additional advocates general, four assistant advocates general and two advocates on record has been extended.

Law officers’ appointment is done under the Punjab Law Officers Engagement Act, 2017, enacted after the Supreme Court directions. Before the appointments, applications are sought from the interested candidates.

