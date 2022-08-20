Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as Punjab and Haryana HC judges
In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court
New Delhi
The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, sources said.
In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court.
Acting on the recommendation, the government had notified the appointment of 11 advocates as judges on August 14. However, it decided to hold back the names of HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
Citing certain old allegations against one and lack of experience and less age of the other, sources aware of the process to appoint members of the higher judiciary said, their names have been held back by the law ministry.
A candidate must be between 45 and 55 years of age for being considered a judge of the high court. The government will take a “considered view” on the two names at an “appropriate time”, the sources said.
They also pointed out that the government has a right to seek reconsideration from the SC collegium for its recommendations.
-
Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village's wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot's Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said a daily wage earner of Buttar village, Balwant Singh, attacked Karamjit, with a hoe, killing her on the spot.
-
Etawah sports officer accused of sexual misconduct, suspended
Weeks after suspending one of the deputy directors of the UP sports directorate, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, the state government has suspended Etawah's sports officer Naresh Chandra Yadav on the charges of sexual misconduct with karate exponents. An FIR was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah on June 28, 2022.
-
Mastermind, six others arrested in Kaushambi for acid attack
Seven more people allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police here on Thursday. Thus, a total of nine persons, including the two accused nabbed after an encounter with the police on August 17, have been arrested for being involved in the attack, informed police.
-
Taj city reports 63 Covid cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 153
After 80 people testing positive in a day on Thursday, another 63 tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Friday taking the number of active cases to 154, as per the state health department. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh informed that out of 1837 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 63 tested positive on Friday.
-
Dhaliwal felicitates Cong sarpanch for crusade against drugs
MANDIANI (LUDHIANA): Punjab rural development, panchayats and agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday felicitated Mandiani village sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur of the Congress for launching a crusade against drugs in her village of district Ludhiana. Dhaliwal said Gurpreet Kaur had become an inspiration for others for taking on drug abusers and working to eradicate the problem in her village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics