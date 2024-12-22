Govt improving quality of life for marginalised communities: Himachal CM

The state government will provide financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to sanitation workers of the Valmiki community under the ‘Maharishi Valmiki Kaamgar Awas Yojana’, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

This is part of the welfare initiatives taken by state government, he said. CM Sukhu said that the scheme is applicable to those with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh and who do not own a house. Beneficiaries can contact the tehsil welfare officer for details and to apply.

In the recent cabinet meeting, government has also enhanced financial aid under the ‘Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana,’ increasing the assistance from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh for widows and single women to construct houses.

Sukhu said, “The state government is committed to the welfare of vulnerable sections and dedicated to improving living standards and providing shelter to houseless families. It is also being ensured that the priority be given to provide water and electricity connections in such houses.”

Women registered with the Himachal Pradesh building and other construction workers welfare board will also receive ₹4 lakh for house construction, which includes ₹3 lakh for the house and ₹1 lakh for essential facilities such as a kitchen, toilet and bathroom.

Sukhu said that these initiatives underscore the government’s efforts to ensure holistic development and improve the quality of life for marginalised communities in Himachal Pradesh.