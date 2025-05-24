Govt institution to be named after Maharishi Kashyap: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said a government institution in the state will be named in honour of Maharishi Kashyap and also announced ₹21 lakh each for the expansion of Kashyap Rajput Dharamshalas located at the pilgrimage sites of Kurukshetra and Kapal Mochan in Yamunanagar. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a state-level celebration of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa on Friday. (HT Photo)

Saini was addressing a gathering at the state-level celebration of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, organised under the ‘Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana’ in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa.

He also declared that a plot will be allotted for the construction of a Kashyap Rajput Dharamshala in Ladwa, Kurukshetra or Indri, subject to a feasibility assessment.

CM Saini said that all other demands of the community would be referred to the relevant departments.

While paying tribute to Maharishi Kashyap, Saini said that the community has a rich and glorious history dating back to ancient times. “During the Ramayana era, it produced powerful rulers such as King Nishad, who offered shelter to Lord Rama during exile. The community also made significant contributions to India’s freedom movement,” he added.

Saini said that his government is fully committed to spread the messages and teachings of great spiritual and historical figures through the Sant-Mahapurusha Samman Vichar Prasar Yojana and in order to realise their vision of equality and social justice, the present government is implementing a range of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the most underprivileged sections of society.

Highlighting the initiatives being undertaken for the welfare of poor and backward classes, the chief minister said that over the past ten and a half years, the state government has consistently worked to empower the poorest families, guided by the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas.

Indri MLA and programme organiser Ramkumar Kashyap highlighted the history of the Kashyap community.

Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, former minister Subhash Sudha and other dignitaries and community representatives were present.