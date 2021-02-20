IND USA
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post

Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST

The Punjab government is likely to de-reserve the post of mayor in the high-stake Bathinda municipal corporation.

In July 2008, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD’s) Baljit Singh Bir Behman was elected as the first mayor of Bathinda as a general category candidate. But in the next civic body polls in 2015, the top office of the local body was reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate. In March 2015, Akali leader Balwant Rai Nath was elected unopposed for the coveted post when SAD-BJP alliance was in majority.

In the latest civic body elections, Congress successfully managed to penetrate the political bastion of the SAD after decades by winning 43 of the 50 seats.

Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body. Gill was asked to quit as the chairperson of the district planning board to contest municipal corporation elections.

He successfully contested from Ward 48 and won the municipal polls for the record 7th time. Gill was polled 1,452 votes whereas his nearest rival Nirmal Singh of SAD got only 876 votes.

Gill had also held the posts of the chairperson of the Bathinda Improvement Trust, vice-president and president of the local civic body and the president of the District Bar Association.

Sources said the Congress leadership had handpicked Gill for the elections and he is likely to get rewarded with the mayoral post.

Official sources said the state government is yet to issue a notification on the category of mayoral posts in all the municipal corporations will be reserved for women or SC candidates or not.

50% urban local body posts will go to women: Jakhar

State Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the cabinet is expected to reserve 50% seats of heads of various urban local bodies for women to enhance active women participation in the electoral politics.

“Mayoral names will be finalised after the government notifies the reservation plan,” said Jakhar.

According to sources, the name of the former district president and senior Congress leader Vimal Thathai is likely to be considered as the first mayor of Abohar, the hometown of Jakhar.

Thathai, who got elected as a councillor for the fifth time, was polled 1,174 of the 1,565 total votes polled in his Ward 40. He is also considered close to Jakhar.

Sources said the party may consider Ganpat Ram, who got elected from Ward 50, if the post of mayor is reserved to an SC candidate. Ram, who registered the fourth victory in the municipality, won by 576 votes.

However, there has been suspense over the possible option of mayor from Moga, the third municipal corporation in south Malwa. Congress MLA Harjot Kamal is considered to have been pushing his wife Rajinder Kaur’s candidature as the next mayor, but she lost the election. Since Congress managed to bag 29 seats, including 10 Independents, the party leadership is looking into possibilities.

Analysts say in view of the current political equations, the Moga municipality may be reserved for a woman candidate. In such a situation, the top two names before the party are Amanpreet Kaur Mann, who won from Ward 3 by 992 votes and Rita Chopra from Ward 11.

A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
After rushing into power privatisation, the Chandigarh administration has now slammed brakes on the process to get more clarity on norms for the bidding process
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The contract has been awarded to Ashok Leyland; admn to start the process for procuring 40 more buses
High drama was witnessed at the first House meeting chaired by the Ambala mayor on Thursday where only eight out of the 20 councillors turned up. (Representative picture)
High drama was witnessed at the first House meeting chaired by the Ambala mayor on Thursday where only eight out of the 20 councillors turned up. (Representative picture)
Ambala MC House meeting on February 23

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Among the absentees were eight councillors of the BJP and two each from the Congress and the Haryana Democratic Front
According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. (Representative picture)
According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. (Representative picture)
Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
As per the health ministry’ figures released on Friday, vaccination coverage (first dose) among Chandigarh’s health workers is 34.3%
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)
Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India
The fuel prices have gone up by around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 since January 1, when petrol cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.35 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73.58. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The fuel prices have gone up by around 7 since January 1, when petrol cost 80.35 and diesel 73.58. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In a first, diesel crosses 80 mark in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Diesel price in Chandigarh crossed the 80/litre mark for the first time on Friday
The bail pleas were of ETOs, Ved Parkash Jakhar, Piara Singh and Tarlok Chand and two others Harmeet Singh and Yadwinder Singh. (HT file)
The bail pleas were of ETOs, Ved Parkash Jakhar, Piara Singh and Tarlok Chand and two others Harmeet Singh and Yadwinder Singh. (HT file)
Punjab tax evasion racket: HC dismisses bail pleas of 3 excise officials, 2 others

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The bench of justice Jaishree Thakur observed that the custodial interrogation would be required to unearth the nexus between the them and the intermediaries
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST
When the case came up before the HC, the division bench described the reply of the UPSC as “inadequate” and “returned” it
The ED mandated to treat money laundering as a standalone offence, not dependent on what CBI does. (Getty Images)
The ED mandated to treat money laundering as a standalone offence, not dependent on what CBI does. (Getty Images)
Panchkula plot allotment case: ED springs surprise by filing chargesheet before CBI could

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Attachment of industrial plots would have become invalid after 365 days of confirmation by adjudicating authority
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
Wheat procurement: Centre has allowed us to pay farmers directly or through arhtiyas, says Punjab minister

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
State’s food and civil supplies department has already implemented public finance management system two years ago and have made payments of two each rabi and kharif crops through the system
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a government statement. Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the bomb blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017.
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)
Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Adviser Manoj Parida to be chief guest, while spiritual teacher Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris movement will address session on YouTube at 11am on Saturday
