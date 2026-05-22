Govt orders inquiry after woman dies following kidney stone operation in Himachal’s Arki

Himachal government on Thursday ordered inquiry into the death of a 44-year-old woman after a kidney stone operation at Arki hospital. The orders came following a protest by the family accusing the doctors of negligence. The health authorities in Arki said that a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and further action would be taken in accordance with the rules and regulations once the inquiry report is received. (File)

According to reports, the victim, Seema, of Arki’s Chunadi village, underwent a stone removal surgery at a local hospital on Wednesday.

Her family alleged that the Seema’s condition deteriorated after the surgery. Subsequently, she was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla. According to the family, they reached Shimla within 45 minutes; however, they were informed that the woman had passed away approximately two hours earlier.

After this enraged family members held a protest at Arki Hospital on Thursday morning. Accusing the hospital management and doctors of negligence, they demanded an impartial inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

The kin alleged that the hospital administration failed to provide them with accurate information regarding her medical condition.

The health authorities in Arki said that a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and further action would be taken in accordance with the rules and regulations once the inquiry report is received.

Shandil lands in controversy

Meanwhile, health minister Dhani Ram Shandil has landed in controversy over an off-the-cuff remark on the issue.

After speaking to reporters on Thursday and stating that the matter was being examined, Shandil was caught on camera, apparently recording was still underway, remarking to a colleague that “death is bound to happen if patients suffering from kidney stones do not drink water.

The remark has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP who is seeking an impartial probe and apology from the minister citing his statement to be “insensitive”.

BJP state spokesperson Sandipani Bhardwaj said health minister should publicly apologise for his statement, and the government must ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The general public is suffering due to a shortage of resources and specialist doctors in hospitals; yet, instead of addressing these grave issues, the government remains preoccupied with rhetoric, he said.