Govt school teacher booked for sexual abuse if 3 students in Rewari

Two days after Rewari police booked a 52-year-old government teacher in connection with sexual abuse of a Class 8 and two Class 7 girl students on Monday recorded their statements with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Rewari. According to police officials, two more girl students alleged that the teacher used to come to school under the influence of alcohol and he used to abuse them and had sexually harassed them on several occasions.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said that they conducted raids at the house of the accused teacher, who was on the run and it came to light that the teacher’s casual leave was approved by the school principal.

“On July 18, a Class 8 girl student accused the social science teacher of touching her inappropriately when she went to the school office to lock it after one of the teachers asked her to do so. The girl said that the office’s lights were off and when she entered, the teacher caught her hand and started touching inappropriately. She somehow managed to come outside and scream. Then, the teacher fled from the school,” said assistant sub-inspector Amlesh of Khol police station.

According to police officials, two more girl students alleged that the teacher used to come to school under the influence of alcohol and he used to abuse them and had sexually harassed them on several occasions. As per information the teacher had been working in the school for more than 25 years.

The CWC members counselled the three girl students for nearly two and half-hour and recorded their statements.

Khol block education officer (BEO) Santosh Tanwar said that the school principal Raj Kumar had approved the casual leave of the accused teacher from July 21 till July 30.

Rewari deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena said that the accused teacher’s casual leave will be cancelled and an investigation will be initiated to find out on which grounds his CL was approved.

The teacher has been booked under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Despite repeated phone calls, the principal could not be reached for a comment.

Minor raped, impregnated by neighbour

In another case, a Class 8 girl student, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and staying in Rewari was allegedly raped by a man staying in her neighbourhood. The girl’s mother approached Rewari model town police station on July 20 and alleged that a man from Bihar, who was working in a factory has been raping her daughter for the last four months and the matter came to light on July 20 when the girl was vomiting. The girl’s mother took her to a doctor, who confirmed pregnancy.

Rewari Model Town police station house officer Seema Kumar said that they have booked the man on rape and various sections of the POCSO Act and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.