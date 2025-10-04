Govt showing pragmatic attitude to resolve conflicts, except for J&K: AIP

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, the proposed visit of Taliban’s foreign minister to India in the coming days, the lifting of curbs to facilitate the visit of Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan and the release of people arrested after deadly clashes in Leh, alongside consistent offers of dialogue with Ladakhis despite their refusal to talk, the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) has said that the Government of India is showing a pragmatic attitude to resolve most conflicts at home and abroad, except talking to the people of J&K. New Delhi must tell the country why the current government is running away from dialogue, the spokesperson said. (File)

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi in a press statement said, “We welcome the Taliban foreign minister’s visit to India, but should the Government of India not tell 140 crore Indians, if the Taliban were so important in India, why were Indians fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan? Why were Muslim colleagues were accused of trying to implement Taliban-type tactics in various parts of the country by both powerful ministers and right-wing parties? The Indian government has allowed Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan and is doing everything to persuade Ladakhis to talks, but unfortunately continues with its suppressive maintenance in J&K. On the day when 26 Ladakhis were released from jail, properties of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others were attached, around one dozen youths were arrested and harassment of Kashmiri political prisoners continued in various jails, especially Tihar. New Delhi must tell the country why the current government is running away from dialogue. However, it is beyond doubt that only the weak run away from dialogue.”