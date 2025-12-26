Govt staffer charged for forging sign to issue fake allotment letters in Srinagar

The Kashmir crime branch has filed a chargesheet against a government employee, working at Srinagar DC office, allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of allotting shops and appointment orders as she issued orders with forged signatures. During investigation, it was revealed that these forged orders bore fabricated signatures of the additional DC Srinagar and carried a forged seal of the district magistrate. (iStock)

Officials said that the economic offences wing (EOW) of crime branch submitted the chargesheet in FIR number 54/2023 under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 IPC before the court of the fourth additional munsiff judge, Srinagar, against the accused Fouzia Afzal , a resident of Rehmatullah Colony, Parimpora, Srinagar.

A spokesperson of the wing said that the case originated from a complaint alleging that the accused, a class 4 employee posted in the office of Srinagar DC, indulged in gross criminal misconduct by issuing fake allotment orders of shops and plots.

“During investigation, it was revealed that these forged orders bore fabricated signatures of the additional DC Srinagar and carried a forged seal of the district magistrate, Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a probe was initiated by EOW Kashmir.

“The investigation revealed that the accused had duped lakhs of sums from many innocent poor persons and unemployed youth on the false pretext of providing shops at Jehangir Chowk, five-marla plots at Bemina, and appointment orders for junior assistant posts in various government departments. Fake allotment orders and documents bearing forged signatures were supplied to victims to make the fraud appear genuine,” the spokesperson said.

The official said that the accused acted in her private capacity after office hours, impersonating high-ranking government officials of various departments including the DC office, Srinagar municipal corporation, and divisional commissioner’s office, Kashmir.

“The investigation also established that Fouzia Afzal is a habitual offender, involved in multiple FIRs registered at different police stations of Srinagar district, with several other complaints under probe at EOW crime branch Kashmir,” the official said.

She has already been placed under suspension, and a departmental inquiry has recommended her premature retirement under Article 226(2) of J&K Service Conduct Rules vide inquiry report dated October 14, 2023.

“The investigation in the instant case stands concluded and the chargesheet has been submitted for judicial adjudication,” the spokesperson said.