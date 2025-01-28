Menu Explore
Govt teachers in Chandigarh to apply for leaves online from Feb 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 28, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Director of school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar informed all principals and heads of government schools about this new system in a letter issued on Monday

Teachers working in the 112 government schools of Chandigarh will be required to apply for leaves online from Saturday. The UT education department is implementing an online leave module through the eHRMS portal, aiming to enhance transparency and streamline the leave application process.

The neighbouring state of Punjab has already successfully implemented a similar online leave system. (HT File Photo)
The neighbouring state of Punjab has already successfully implemented a similar online leave system. (HT File Photo)

Director of school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar informed all principals and heads of government schools about this new system in a letter issued on Monday. This online module will be applicable to all regular employees, enabling efficient routing and sanctioning of leave requests.

Currently, teachers submit their leave applications on paper to their respective principals or heads. However, with the implementation of this online system, the entire process will be digitised. More than 4,000 teachers are employed in the department, including both regular and contract based.

“The online module will significantly reduce paperwork and bring greater transparency to the leave management system,” said Brar.

The neighbouring state of Punjab has already successfully implemented a similar online leave system.

To familiarise school staff with the new system, a training program for senior assistants/clerks from all government schools will be conducted at the new UT Secretariat building in Sector 9 on Wednesday at 11 am. The district education officer will share the link to this training program with all principals and heads of schools.

This move towards online leave applications is expected to modernise the leave management process in the city’s government schools and improve efficiency within the education department.

